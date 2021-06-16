Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,294 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,866,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 250,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,612,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

