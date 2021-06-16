Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,599 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 335,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,602. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

