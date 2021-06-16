Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 17,403 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.53% of Luna Innovations worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LUNA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 105,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,003. The stock has a market cap of $342.47 million, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.04. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

