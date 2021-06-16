Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 735 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $24,781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 183,189 shares of company stock worth $10,365,869 over the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,615. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.