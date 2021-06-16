Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.920-3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.020-12.460 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.00.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.02. 2,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

