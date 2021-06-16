Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETH. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

