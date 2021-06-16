Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $55.80 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $6.49 billion and $2.07 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $55.80 or 0.00144448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06197985 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

