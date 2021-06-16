Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,434 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,341,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348,766. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $357.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.