Ethic Inc. Acquires 7,022 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

