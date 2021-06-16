Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 163,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. 367,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,600. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.