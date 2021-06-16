Ethic Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,175,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 65.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 120,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.51. 123,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,690. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.71.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.