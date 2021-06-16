Ethic Inc. Buys 1,908 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.16. 33,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

