Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,645 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 60,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.