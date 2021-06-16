Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $14.97

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.42. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.

EVLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.