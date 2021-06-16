EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,718.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. EventChain has a market cap of $1.01 million and $14,718.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

