Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

HALO stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

