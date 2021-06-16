Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after buying an additional 282,651 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.