Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

EXPGY opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

