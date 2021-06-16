Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,704 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 773,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,027,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

