EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 120,093 shares changing hands.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

