FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,288,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $327.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.62 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.