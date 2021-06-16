Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.74 Million in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. frontdoor accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. 12,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

