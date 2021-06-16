Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $233.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.