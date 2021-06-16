Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FARM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 117,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,730. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $207.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 505,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 497,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

