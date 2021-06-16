Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $2,233,000.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. 77,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

