FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report $137.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $139.84 million. FB Financial posted sales of $136.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $553.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.23 million to $563.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $540.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.02 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Truist increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.