Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Stephen P. Mullery Sells 1,220 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AGM opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 136,025 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

