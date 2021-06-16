Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.50

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 62447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,217,954 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

