Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Cap of $17,310.38

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,310.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00178096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00933635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.14 or 1.00086026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.