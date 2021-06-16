Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $203.72 and last traded at $204.35. 792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.31.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
