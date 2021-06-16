Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $203.72 and last traded at $204.35. 792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

