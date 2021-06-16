FibroGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,591 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FibroGen by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,465,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

