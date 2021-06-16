Fidelity National Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 27,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,996,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 260,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

