Financial Analysis: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) versus Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Bogota Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $115.55 million 5.39 $50.77 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $24.38 million 5.95 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 51.19% 17.90% 1.80% Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.61% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Bogota Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of eight offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

