Financial Comparison: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.43 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,326.00 BIT Mining $3.34 million 107.27 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

