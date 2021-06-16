Financial Review: Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) & AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -7.96% -25.78% -3.11% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

This is a summary of current ratings for Boingo Wireless and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 6 2 0 2.25 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boingo Wireless and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $237.42 million 2.64 -$17.09 million ($0.38) -36.82 AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Boingo Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk and Volatility

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies. The Carrier Service segment provides distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi offload, tower, and small cell networks at managed and operated locations. The Military segment offers high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases. The Multifamily segment provides high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers at multifamily properties. The Legacy segment offers retail, advertising, and wholesale Wi-Fi services to consumers, network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, financial services companies, and advertisers. The Private Networks and Emerging Technologies segment designs and installs converged networks, including Wi-Fi, private LTE supporting LTE, LTE-M, and NB-IoT, citizens broadband radio services, DAS, and small cells; and provides network-as-a-service, professional, and data services for venues and non-telecom operators in verticals, such as airports, logistics/fulfillment, industrial manufacturing, sports stadiums, hospitals, on and off campus student housing, and military bases. It serves the carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

