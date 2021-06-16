FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

