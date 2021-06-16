FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 401 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $703.92 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

