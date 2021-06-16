FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,390 shares of company stock worth $5,663,995. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

