Finning International (TSE:FTT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.35.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0050394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

