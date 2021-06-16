Firo Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.98 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Firo has a total market cap of $83.98 million and $7.24 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00018147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06197985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.83 or 0.01552815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00434137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00144448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.39 or 0.00687022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00427096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00041784 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,979,868 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

