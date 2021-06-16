First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 19,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

