First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50.

FSLR stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

