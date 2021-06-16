Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,101. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.