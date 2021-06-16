Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.
Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.60.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,101. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.27.
In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
