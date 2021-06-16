Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 200.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 171,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $183.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.93. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

