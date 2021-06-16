Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. 621,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

