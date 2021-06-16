FOAM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,207.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $14,207.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00766815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.22 or 0.07785188 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,563,733 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

