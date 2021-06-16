Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

