Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

