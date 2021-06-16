Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

GGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 14,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,249. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

