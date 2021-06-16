Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAHCU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

CAHCU stock remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

